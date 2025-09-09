Chicago weather: Sunshine and highs climbing into the 80s this week

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. There is a chance for a sprinkle tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

Looking Ahead :

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs around 80. There is a chance for a sprinkle again tomorrow night.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the low 80s. It gets HOT on Friday with highs in the upper 80s under sunshine!

This weekend, we continue with the summer feel. Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80.

Our normal high today is 78 degrees.