Chicago weather: Sunshine replaces overnight storms

Yesterday morning I began to point out how some computer models were showing a possible wrinkle in the stormy night scenario. Those particular models nailed it. Instead of a major thunderstorm outbreak, we ended up with strong winds which gusted to more than 50 mph at times. That should’ve warranted a wind advisory long before one was finally issued after 10 p.m. by the weather service.

Agricultural areas were plagued with low visibilities from blowing dust and dirt kicked up from recently-plowed fields. Those strong winds are beginning to ease this morning.

The high today will go in the books as 80 degrees, our temperature at 1 a.m. The rest of this day will feature clearing skies and afternoon temps in the mid to upper 70s with a strong breeze out of the west.

Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer under mostly sunny skies with some lakeside cooling. The next chance of rain and thunder arrives Friday, mostly likely in the afternoon. Highs will again be in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday will have some showers in the afternoon with low 70s likely for highs.

Memorial Day might start with a lingering shower but it appears more likely the entire day will be dry with highs in the lower 70s.