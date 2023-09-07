Chicago weather: Sunshine will return just in time for weekend

Chicagoans had cooler temperatures and cloudy skies on Thursday, with highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. The cloud cover would persist through the evening, with temperatures dipping to around 60 degrees in the city and even cooler in the suburbs, where lows will be in the 50s.

Looking ahead to Friday, the day will begin with mostly cloudy conditions, but as the afternoon progresses, the clouds are expected to break apart. High temperatures on Friday are forecasted to reach the low 70s, offering a more pleasant end to the workweek.

The weekend promises better weather, with both Saturday and Sunday showcasing sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Saturday will see highs in the mid-70s, while Sunday is expected to be slightly warmer, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

However, don't get too comfortable with the sunshine, as rain chances are set to return to the forecast late on Monday and continue into Tuesday.

So, make the most of the upcoming sunny weekend before rainclouds make their way back into the Chicago area early next week.