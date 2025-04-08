Chicago weather: Sunshine today, but rain and snow possible overnight

The Brief Chicago will see sunshine today, but temperatures will stay chilly with highs just over 40 degrees. Clouds return tonight ahead of a system that will bring rain and a chance of snow overnight into Wednesday. A gradual warm-up begins Friday, leading to a milder, sunnier weekend with highs reaching the upper 60s by Sunday.



At least it’s going to be sunny today.

Temperature-wise, it will be another cold one, however, with highs barely cracking into the 40s.

Tonight we see increasing cloud cover ahead of the next storm system, which will bring us a chance for snow and rain showers overnight.

Future forecast

The rest of Wednesday will feature rain most of the time with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. The rain will taper off to showers tomorrow night into Thursday morning with very little chance of snow on the back end of the system. Thursday it will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

Friday looks dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.

Over the weekend expect a gradual warming trend with partly to mostly sunny skies both days. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s with the mid-upper 60s possible on Sunday.