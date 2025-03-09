Chicago weather: Sunshine and warmer temps for Sunday

As Chicagoans set their clocks forward on Sunday, temperatures were warming and the sun was out.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

A beautiful Sunday

What to expect:

It should be mostly blue skies and sunshine for today.

While temperatures began in the 30s this morning, they’re expected to rise into the 50s by the afternoon.

Some far west and southwest suburbs could reach 60 degrees.

What's next:

On Monday, highs are expected to reach the mid-60s with a warm start to the week.

But it gets better.

We could even hit the 70s by the end of this week!