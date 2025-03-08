Chicago weather: Sunshine and warm temps on the way

Early springtime weather is arriving in Chicago, with clear skies tonight and a sunny, mild weekend ahead.

Full Forecast :

Expect clear skies and cooler temps tonight, with overnight lows dipping into the 30s.

Sunday brings a beautiful, mild day with plenty of sunshine and a high of 55.

Monday will keep the good vibes rolling with more sun and temperatures reaching 65.

The rest of the week looks just as mild, making for some perfect early spring weather.