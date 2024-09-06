Chicago weather: A taste of fall

Much cooler air is drilling in from the north, providing a couple of days of fall-like weather.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers, mainly in the late afternoon ands favoring counties along the lake.

The high temp for the day may have already occurred at 70 degrees. We may reach that again this afternoon. Tonight will be rather breezy and cool with lows in the 40s away from the urban heat island.

There will be some lake-effect showers targeting northwest Indiana in particular. Those could continue early tomorrow morning before shifting east of our viewing area. The bulk of the area will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday will still be cool but a warmup ensues. Highs reach the low to mid 70s with plenty of sun. The dry pattern continues through next week as 80s return starting Monday and reaching the upper 80s by mid-week.