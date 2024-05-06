Chicago weather: Temps bounce back into the 70s Monday

We’ve got some clouds around the area this morning but sunshine will prevail. Highs will make it into the low-to-mid 70s, but it will be noticeably cooler near the lake.

Tonight will start clear with increasing clouds by daybreak when a line of showers and storms will plow through. After the morning rain, skies will become partly cloudy and we will warm into the mid 70s. There remains some doubt about how well the atmosphere can recover for additional storms in the afternoon. If they do, some could be strong.

Wednesday will be warm again with mid 70s likely. Showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and perhaps more likely at night. Favored areas for anything severe look well south of Chicago but a strong storm locally will need to be watched for.

Thursday will be much cooler with a few lingering showers. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees.