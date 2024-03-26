Chicago weather: Temps drop, possibility of flurries overnight

Light showers persisted across Chicagoland on Tuesday but are forecast to diminish by the evening. As temperatures dip, there's a possibility of a few flurries overnight, with lows ranging from the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday morning will see a decrease in cloud cover, leading to afternoon sunshine and highs in the low to mid-40s. However, gusty winds will continue, resulting in wind chills in the 30s.

Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees. Friday will see an increase in cloud cover as a system approaches, bringing rain from Friday night into early Saturday. Friday's temperatures will be in the mid 50s, rising to the lower 60s on Saturday.

Easter Sunday is projected to be mainly dry, though rain is forecast to return from Sunday night into Monday. Sunday's temperatures will be near 50 degrees.