Chicago weather: Temps go from 50s early this week to 20s & 30s by Thanksgiving

It was a beautiful Sunday with highs soaring into the mid 50s under sunny skies. Clear skies will become partly cloudy overnight with lows ranging from the low to mid 30s in the suburbs to upper 30s in Chicago.

Increasing cloud cover is expected on Monday with the possibility of rain showers moving in during the afternoon. The better chance of rain is expected Monday evening and night as a cold front begins to approach the area. High temperatures on Monday will be near 50.

The cold front will move through on Tuesday, but temperatures will still have time to warm into the mid 50s before a much colder air mass arrives Wednesday. Plan for scattered showers Tuesday morning and daytime highs in the mid 50s.

Skies remain mostly cloudy on Wednesday with daytime temperatures only in the 30s. The cold air is here to stay for the Thanksgiving holiday and into the weekend.

Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday will be partly cloudy with highs only climbing near the freezing mark. Any holiday travel through Friday will be fine, but we'll have to watch Saturday and Sunday closely.

Models are hinting at a more active weather pattern taking shape this weekend, possibly bringing snow to the region. While it is too far out to know specifics, it'll be a forecast we have to pay close attention to!