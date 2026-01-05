Chicago weather: Temps rise above freezing with thaw underway

The Brief Chicago climbed above freezing for the first time this year, with highs reaching the 40s and melting lingering snow. Mild, mostly cloudy weather continues through midweek with rain chances and a possible 50-degree day. Cooler air returns for the weekend with near-freezing highs and a slight chance of light snow.



For the first time this entire year, the temperature is above freezing in Chicago.

This fairly mild start to the day will translate to 40s this afternoon, melting much of the remaining light snow cover in the area. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Tonight there can be some areas of fog with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

What's next:

Tomorrow there’s a chance for some light rain, especially in our northern tier of counties in the morning. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and continued mild with highs in the low to mid 40s.

On Wednesday we have a realistic shot at 50°. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

Thursday will be cloudier, but still mild with highs around 50 again.

On Friday, a storm system will be in the area that will produce rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. As that storm system departs, a shot of colder air will move in for the weekend with highs both days not far from freezing.

There is a small chance for a minor snowfall on Saturday, but no significant snow storms are in sight.