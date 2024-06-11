Chicago weather: Temps soar to near 90 Wednesday and Thursday

The Chicago area may encounter a few stray showers on Tuesday night, but precipitation is expected to be minimal, consisting mostly of light sprinkles. Tonight's forecast calls for partly to mostly cloudy skies, with overnight lows dipping into the lower 60s.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Chicagoans can anticipate a hot day with sunny skies as temperatures climb close to the 90-degree mark. However, the weather pattern shifts midweek as showers and storms approach the Chicagoland area from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

While these storms are forecast to weaken as they move in, there remains a better chance of showers and storms on Thursday afternoon and evening, particularly over the south suburbs and northwest Indiana. Some storms during this time may be strong or severe, with highs near 90 degrees again on Thursday.

As the week progresses, Friday and Saturday are expected to bring more pleasant conditions with abundant sunshine and temperatures hovering around 80 degrees. However, the heat returns on Father's Day, with temperatures once again reaching the 90s, and this hot spell is likely to persist into the early days of next workweek.