Chicago weather: On and off showers and storms through midweek

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few isolated showers or storms.

Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s and then rebound into the low 70s Tuesday.

Scattered storms remain in the forecast on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

A few storms may become strong or severe on Tuesday, with damaging winds and hail being the primary concerns.

It'll dry out on Thursday with decreasing clouds and highs around 70.

Friday through Sunday looks great with sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs should be around 80 this weekend.