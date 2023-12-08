Chicago weather: Temps to tumble this weekend

Chicago is experiencing unseasonably warm conditions, with temperatures having reached into the 50s on Friday. This mild trend is expected to persist into the evening, with overnight lows only dropping to the upper 40s.

However, changes are on the horizon as a system brings showers overnight and into early Saturday. The rain is associated with a cold front making its way through the region. Rain chances are expected to diminish by mid-morning on Saturday, leaving behind gusty winds as temperatures gradually cool.

As Saturday progresses, Chicagoans can expect a significant temperature drop. Starting near 50 degrees in the early morning, temperatures are forecasted to fall to the low 40s by sundown. Sunday is expected to be seasonably chilly, with temperatures in the mid-30s during the Bears game under mostly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead to the beginning of next week, the weather pattern appears to stabilize. Dry conditions are forecasted with temperatures remaining close to normal from Monday through Wednesday.