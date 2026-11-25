The Brief Chicago's Thanksgiving forecast has improved, with rain still expected but a total washout looking less likely. Rain could be heavy at times Thursday, particularly near and east of Interstate 57. Saturday is shaping up to be dry with highs near 50 before rain chances return Sunday.



Our Thanksgiving forecast has improved a bit over the last 24 hours! While it's still expected to be cloudy and rainy at times, it doesn't look like a total washout.

There are a few showers moving into the far southwestern portions of Chicagoland this afternoon, but most areas now appear to stay mainly dry this evening and tonight. Tonight's lows will be in the upper 30s.

Thanksgiving forecast

Big picture view:

Rain is expected to spread into the area from the southeast on Thanksgiving Day. Rain may be heavy at times, mainly near and east of I-57. Showers continue Thursday night and into Friday morning. Skies will dry out from west to east on Friday and then temperatures warm to the upper 40s.

Looking ahead

What's next:

Saturday will be dry with highs near 50 under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances return to the area again on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Sunshine returns on Monday with cooler temperatures in the lower 40s early next workweek.