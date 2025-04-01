Chicago weather: Threat of severe storms arrives overnight into Wednesday afternoon

The Brief Severe storms are expected from 1 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with the highest tornado risk in the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Chicagoland under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather tonight. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures, with highs dropping from near 70° on Wednesday to the upper 50s on Thursday.



The threat for severe storms will arrive tonight and last through the day on Wednesday.

Severe weather threat

What to expect:

The timeframe to be alert will be from roughly 1 a.m. through 8 p.m. Wednesday, although we're most concerned about the 12 p.m.-8 p.m. timeframe when tornadoes will be possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Chicagoland area in a Marginal Risk tonight for isolated severe storms, which is a level 1 of 5. The main concern tonight is for severe storms with hail and damaging wind gusts. Storms will move in after 1 a.m. and last into daybreak Wednesday.

What's next:

The severe threat ramps up during the day on Wednesday, especially in the afternoon. As a cold front approaches the region, a line of severe storms is expected, bringing the risk of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. The threat should end around 8 p.m.



Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Wednesday, and then we'll be much cooler by Thursday following the cold front. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.



Friday will be seasonably cool in the lower 50s under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers return to the area Friday night into the weekend. Scattered showers will be possible both Saturday and early on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.