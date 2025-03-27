Chicago weather: Thunderstorms tonight and then a big warm-up

The Brief Scattered light rain and cloudy skies continue today with temperatures in the 50s and a chance of sprinkles during the White Sox game. Thunderstorms are possible overnight, bringing a risk of hail before clearing out Friday morning. ' Warmer temperatures arrive Friday with highs in the upper 70s, but gusty winds will reach up to 45 mph.



Today we have scattered light rain and cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 50s with breaks in the rain this afternoon and evening. There is a chance for a few sprinkles during the White Sox game, but the show must go on.



Tonight, there is a chance for rain and storms. The better potential for thunderstorms will be after midnight with rain starting to move out by mid-morning. We may have hail with the storms tonight, so if you can pull that car into a garage. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s.

Future forecast

What's next:

Friday will host clearing skies and warm temperatures. It is actually going to be lovely after the morning storms move out. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Friday afternoon. It will be a gusty day with wind coming in at 40-45 mph.

Saturday will start dry with the chance for rain returning by the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s. We continue with the chance for rain through Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be cooler, climbing only to the mid 50s.

The chill continues Sunday night when lows drop to around freezing. We may have a rain/snow mix Monday morning. Highs will be in the low 40s with partly sunny skies. Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s.

The chance for rain is back Tuesday night and Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be around 60 with mostly cloudy skies.