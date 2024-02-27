Chicago weather: Tornado Watch issued, baseball-sized hail possible

Unseasonable warmth swept across the Chicago area on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-70s, peaking at 74 degrees at O'Hare Airport. However, despite the balmy conditions, the record high of 75 degrees remained intact.

The region is now facing an increased risk of severe weather this evening, with the Storm Prediction Center upgrading the entire area to an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5). This heightened risk extends from 5 p.m. to 10 or 11 p.m. The primary concern with these storms is large hail, with some potentially exceeding 2 inches in diameter, even reaching near baseball size. Additionally, there is a threat of tornadoes and damaging winds, prompting a Tornado Watch for the FOX 32 viewing area until 10 p.m.

Following the severe weather threat, a powerful cold front is poised to sweep through the region, bringing about a dramatic temperature drop. From today's unseasonable warmth, temperatures are expected to plummet overnight, with wind chills dipping into the single digits by Wednesday morning. There's even a chance of a dusting of snow before skies clear throughout Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures on Wednesday will struggle to reach the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

However, this cold snap will be short-lived. By Thursday, temperatures are forecast to rebound into the 40s, followed by near 50-degree temperatures on Friday. As we head into the weekend, the mercury is expected to climb back into the 60s and possibly even reach the 70s, offering a return to more seasonable conditions.