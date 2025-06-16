Chicago weather: Triple-digit heat index values look likely by the weekend

It was a stunning Monday with sunshine and summer-like temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight will be warm with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Full Forecast :

Tuesday starts off dry with partly cloudy skies and quickly warming temperatures. Highs will soar to near 90 degrees tomorrow afternoon, and then late-day showers and storms are expected. A few storms may have gusty winds or hail, but the overall severe threat doesn't look all that high.

The Storm Prediction Center has northeast Illinois in a Marginal Risk, which is a level 1 of 5.

A better chance for strong to severe storms will arrive on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of Chicagoland in a Slight Risk, which is a level 2 of 5.

On-and-off storms are expected on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The end of the week will be pleasant with sunshine and highs in the low to mid-80s on Thursday and Friday.

The weekend is trending hot and humid with sunshine and highs soaring into the low to mid 90s. Factoring in humidity, the heat index values will likely end up in the triple digits.