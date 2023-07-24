Chicago weather: Triple-digit heat index values on the way

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Monday saw warm and hazy conditions with temperatures in the 80s. Please be aware that an Air Quality Alert is in effect for a significant portion of the Chicagoland area until midnight on Tuesday night.

As we move into the next few days, the heat will intensify. High temperatures are forecasted to reach the 90s from Tuesday through Friday. Tuesday will bring hazy sunshine and highs around 90.

On Wednesday, we need to be vigilant for the possibility of strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed our area in a Slight Risk category, which is level 2 out of 5. While the exact timing of these storms is uncertain at this point, it appears that the afternoon and evening hours are most likely to be affected. Temperatures on Wednesday will remain in the low to mid 90s.

By Thursday, the heat will be more pronounced, and temperatures are expected to solidly reach the mid to possibly upper 90s.

There is another chance of showers and storms on both Friday and Saturday, which might bring some relief from the intense heat.

As the weather conditions can change rapidly, please stay tuned to local updates and advisories for the latest information. Ensure that you take necessary precautions to stay safe and cool during this period of high temperatures. Stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and seek shelter if severe weather conditions arise.