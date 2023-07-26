Chicago weather: Triple-digit heat index values expected Thursday and Friday

The Chicago area is pretty quiet right now, but there is a chance for storms to pop up Wednesday night.

If storms do indeed re-develop, they could quickly become severe with all hazards possible. Any storms that develop will come to an end during the evening hours, and then most of tonight looks quiet with lows in the low 70s.

Thursday will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s, and heat index values possible in the triple digits. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for counties roughly along and south of I-88 through 9 PM Thursday for heat index as high as 100-105.

Storms are in the forecast again on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. Strong to severe storms will be possible, and temperatures will again be very hot in the low to mid 90s.

We finally get some relief from the heat this coming weekend with highs in the low 80s. There is a chance of a few lingering showers early Saturday, after that the weekend looks mainly dry.