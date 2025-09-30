Chicago weather: October begins tomorrow, but the summerlike temps continue

We're rounding out the month of September on a warm and dry note.

Chicago O'Hare tied for the seventh-driest September on record with only about a half-an-inch of rainfall. We also set a record for the most 80+ degree days in the second half of September.

Tonight will bring increasing cloud cover with lows in the mid to upper 50s for most areas, but lower 60s in Chicago.

Looking Ahead:

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with slightly cooler temperatures ranging from the mid-70s near the lake and lower 80s inland.

Decreasing cloud cover is expected on Thursday and temperatures will return to the low to mid-80s area-wide.

The heat is on by Friday! Highs will soar into the upper 80s.

We'll keep the heat around for the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.