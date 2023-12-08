Chicago weather: Unseasonable warmth continues Friday

Highs today reach the upper 50s and might tag 60 in some spots with enough sun.

Skies will range from sunny this morning to mostly cloudy late in the day.

Tonight, there will be a few hours of occasional rain that should end around daybreak tomorrow. The high tomorrow will be in the low 50s and that will happen early in the morning with temps sliding down into the upper 30s by evening.

Sunday will be colder, but not cold by December standards as highs will be close to the normal high of 38 degrees. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Next week looks quiet with a warming trend that should deliver highs close to 50 degrees on Thursday and Friday. No arctic air anywhere in sight.