Chicago weather: Unseasonable warmth expected, showers and storms possible midweek

Chicagoans are experiencing weather more reminiscent of May than March, with highs nearing 70 on Tuesday and similar conditions forecast for Wednesday.

There is a chance of showers and possibly a few storms Tuesday night, followed by slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday, with highs in the low 60s. Another round of showers and storms is anticipated from Wednesday night through Thursday.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to be in the lower 50s, still above normal for this time of year. The average high for March typically hovers in the mid 40s.

Showers may linger into Friday, although most areas are expected to dry out, with highs in the 40s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, St. Patrick's celebrations appear to be in good shape, with dry skies expected both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 50s, while Sunday will see highs in the upper 40s to near 50.