Chicago weather: Warm, dry stretch ahead with a lovely Mother's Day.

The Brief Chicago will be cooler by the lake today, with highs in the 50s, while inland temperatures reach the mid-60s. A warm-up is on the way, with sunshine and 70s expected Saturday and Sunday for Mother’s Day. The warm, dry weather continues into early next week, with rain possible Tuesday afternoon.



Today will be cooler by the lake with highs in the 50s. Inland, I expected highs will be in the mid 60s.

Tonight will not be as cold as lows dip to the mid and upper 40s.

Mother's Day weekend forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs hitting early in the afternoon. We will be in the 70s by midday before the 50s return in the evening.

Mother's Day will be lovely. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid 70s under sunshine.

Monday will be toasty with highs near 80. It will be mostly sunny and dry on Monday. There is a chance for rain and storms in the forecast Tuesday afternoon with highs around 80.

Wednesday and Thursday continue to be toasty with highs in the low 80s. We have mostly sunny skies for both days.