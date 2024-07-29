Chicago weather: Warm, humid Monday with strong afternoon storms possible

It's a warm and very humid Monday with dew points in the 70s for most of the Chicago area. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon, some of which may be strong or severe. The best chance for strong or severe storms appears to be along and southeast of I-55.

Skies dry out Monday night with skies becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog will be possible tonight and early Tuesday. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Tuesday looks mainly dry with partly cloudy skies and highs soaring to around 90 degrees. Once you factor in the humidity, heat index values will likely end up in the mid 90s Tuesday afternoon. We have a small chance for showers and storms on Tuesday, but the best chance of storms will likely end up west and southwest of the area.

Heat, humidity, and storms will be the story Wednesday and again on Thursday. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees for afternoon highs, and heat index values will easily climb into the mid 90s. Cooler air moves in by the end of the workweek with expected highs in the lower 80s by Friday.

As of now, the weekend looks dry and sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.