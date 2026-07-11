Chicago weather: A warm, summer day to start the weekend

We’re in for a warm, summer day with highs in the mid-80s.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Expect highs in the mid-80s throughout much of the area, maybe a smidge under 80 degrees right near the lake.

That’s about on average for this time of year.

There were some showers just to the south of the Chicagoland area that were expected to move out of state this morning.

Still, there might be a few clouds this morning that are expected to depart as the day goes on. That’s when we’ll see the temperatures go up.

What's next:

The temps will cool off tonight, but then warm back up into the 80s tomorrow.

Then, we'll be registering highs in the 90s throughout much of the upcoming workweek.