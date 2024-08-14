Chicago weather: Warm and sunny today, showers expected by tomorrow morning

There is a little fog far north this morning. Another very warm day is in store. Highs will be in the upper 80s with modest levels of humidity.

It will be a touch less warm near the lake this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Tonight, clouds increase with a chance for a few light showers in the evening. Showers and storms will move in toward daybreak tomorrow and will be weakening as they do so. Pavement will become wet for the morning commute.

There will be some dry time later in the day with highs not far from 80. Scattered storms are likely tomorrow night into early Friday morning.

The rest of Friday could have a shower around but most of the day looks dry and breezy with highs in the low-to mid 80s. The weekend looks partly to mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low 80s.

Ernesto will become a hurricane today and will likely become a major hurricane before approaching Bermuda by Saturday.