Chicago weather: Warm-up begins with 70s today

The Brief Chicago will enjoy a stretch of mild and mostly sunny weather leading up to Mother’s Day, with highs in the 70s today and tomorrow. A lakefront "pneumonia front" will bring cooler air on Wednesday afternoon, followed by a dip to around 60 degrees on Thursday. Temperatures rebound into the mid-60s Friday, with a warm and sunny weekend expected, including a high near 80 on Sunday.



Tranquil weather is on the way right on through Mother’s Day.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Today there could be some patchy fog in the morning. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny with a big warm-up on the way. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 70s this afternoon.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and fairly mild with lows in the low-to-mid 50s.

What's next:

I’m taking the forecast high up big time tomorrow into the low-to-mid 70s again. However, a pneumonia front will slide down the lakefront during the afternoon, sending temperatures cascading downward. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy.

On Thursday it will be cooler with some sunshine and highs around 60. Temperatures stage a nice rebound starting Friday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s away from the lake.

The weekend looks mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s on Saturday and 80° on Mother’s Day.