Chicago weather: Warm-up begins with 70s today
CHICAGO - Tranquil weather is on the way right on through Mother’s Day.
Chicago weather forecast
What we know:
Today there could be some patchy fog in the morning. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny with a big warm-up on the way. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 70s this afternoon.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and fairly mild with lows in the low-to-mid 50s.
What's next:
I’m taking the forecast high up big time tomorrow into the low-to-mid 70s again. However, a pneumonia front will slide down the lakefront during the afternoon, sending temperatures cascading downward. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy.
On Thursday it will be cooler with some sunshine and highs around 60. Temperatures stage a nice rebound starting Friday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s away from the lake.
The weekend looks mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s on Saturday and 80° on Mother’s Day.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan.