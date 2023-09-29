Chicago weather: A warm weekend and start to next week

Get ready for a delightful weekend, Chicago!

While some outlying areas might experience patchy fog on Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend promises plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s, providing the perfect weather for outdoor activities. However, if you plan to head to the lakeside, expect cooler temperatures with highs in the lower 70s.

The beautiful weather continues into Monday and Tuesday, making it an ideal time for any outdoor plans you may have.

As we look ahead to the middle of next week, Wednesday brings the next chance of rain. Highs will begin to slide back into the 60s starting next Thursday and will continue through the following weekend.

So, make the most of this weekend's sunny warmth before we transition into a cooler, potentially wetter pattern next week. Enjoy your time outdoors!