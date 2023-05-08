Chicago weather: Warmer, brighter days ahead after gloomy Monday

After a gloomy Monday, Chicago has better days ahead.

Showers and drizzle will taper off Monday night, and cloud cover will decrease. There's a possibility of fog in some areas overnight into Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the weather will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer, with temperatures reaching the 70s and possibly close to 80 on Thursday, although it will be cooler by the lake.

However, on Friday, the showers will return, and we may experience scattered rainfall over the weekend.