Chicago weather: Warmer day ahead of Hurricane Helene impact

The Brief Chicago will enjoy a sunny day with highs near 80 degrees, but Hurricane Helene's winds will begin to affect the area tomorrow. Over the weekend, light showers are possible with cooler temperatures in the mid-70s.



Chicago will be sunny and warm today with highs not far from 80 degrees. It will be cooler by the lake.

Tomorrow we will begin to feel the impact of large and powerful Hurricane Helene. Winds will really pick up, especially in our southern counties. They could necessitate a wind advisory.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Over the weekend, there could be a few light showers but most, if not all, of the time will be rain-free. Higher chances for rainfall will be southeast of I-55. Temps will max out in the low to mid 70s.

Monday will be warmer with upper 70s likely followed by a cool down for the first couple of days of October.