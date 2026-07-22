Chicago weather: Warmer days ahead for Chicagoland with 90s returning this weekend

It’s a cool and comfortable day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s! Chicago’s average high temperature for late July sits in the mid 80s, so we are well below that today.



Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows tumbling into the 50s for most of the area.

Looking ahead

Thursday looks like another lovely day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.



Friday and Saturday will be warmer with highs in the 80s. Friday will be in the lower 80s and we’re expecting mid 80s on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy both days.



We’re cranking up the heat on Sunday and Monday with highs in the lower 90s. The humidity will be returning as well. As far as rain chances, we could see a few scattered showers or storms Sunday or Monday, but I wouldn’t hold your breath if you’re hoping for rain! It doesn’t appear like an areawide soaker.