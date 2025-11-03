Chicago weather: Warmer temps to stick around this week

What a nice Monday!

Today we had sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. The average high temperature at O'Hare Airport for November 3 sits at 54 degrees, so we were quite a bit warmer than normal.

The warmth will stick around for a few days, too!

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Winds will begin to relax a bit tonight with skies becoming partly cloudy. Clouds will increase closer to daybreak Tuesday, so tomorrow morning will likely start off with mostly cloudy skies. Plan for low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s across the suburbs and low 40s in Chicago.

After a mostly cloudy start to Tuesday, skies will gradually clear during the day. Gusty south winds will help boost temps into the lower 60s during the afternoon. The warm temps linger into Wednesday with highs once again around 60 degrees.

What's next:

More clouds roll in Wednesday night into Thursday, so temperatures will trend a bit cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s Thursday afternoon.

An approaching low-pressure system will bring in the chance for rain and thunderstorms Thursday night into the first half of Friday. Temperatures will again be mild on Friday with highs around 60, but a big cool-down will arrive in time for the weekend.

Scattered showers are expected on Saturday with highs only in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A few models are hinting at the chance for rain transitioning over to snow at times this weekend, but there are still a lot of uncertainties in the weekend forecast. Sunday's temperatures will only be in the low 40s and then we're likely stuck in the 30s on Monday!