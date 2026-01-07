Chicago weather: Warmest air of the winter arrives this week

The Brief Clouds and patchy fog give way to clearing skies today, with highs in the mid 40s. Much warmer air arrives Thursday into early Friday, with temperatures climbing into the 50s and rain late Thursday. Cooler air returns this weekend with rain, a possible wet snow mix, and no significant accumulation.



A surge of unseasonable warmth is on the way to Chicago tomorrow into Friday. In fact, it may be the warmest air so far this winter. More on that in a moment.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Let’s start with today. We open with quite a bit of cloud cover and some patchy fog, but nothing too dense yet. Temperatures are in the 30s. Skies are likely to clear by the afternoon as temperatures for a third straight day make it at least into the mid 40s. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s.

What's next:

Tomorrow, cloud cover will increase and winds will pick up out of the south as temperatures climb well into the 50s during the afternoon. Rain should arrive by late in the day. Showers will continue at night while temperatures remain unseasonably warm. In fact, the high temperature on

Friday will likely be whatever it is at midnight and that will likely be in the mid 50s. Any rain will be moving out of the area before the Friday morning commute. The rest of Friday will see temperatures falling into the 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

The next storm system is on the way for Friday night into Saturday. This one will have a combination of rain and perhaps some wet snow mixed in as high temperatures on Saturday reach around 40° but fall below freezing during the Bears game. There could be some light precipitation falling, but significant snowfall is simply not on the table.

Sunday will be colder but not colder than normal. Highs will be around freezing. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday should top out around 40 under mostly cloudy skies.