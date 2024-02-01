Chicago weather: Welcome to the warmest day of 2024

Today will feature some interesting temperature trends.

First off, it will be the 11th day in a row with above-normal temps. Highs will reach the 40s area-wide with low 50s within reach in our far southern viewing area.

Then, a dramatic cooldown will attack from the north and along the lake where a "pneumonia front" will knock temps back into the mid to upper 30s as winds shift from southwest to the northeast. This will arrive at roughly 2-6 p.m. and will impact the city, especially lakeside.

However, these readings will still be well above normal for early February with this trend continuing through next week. Expect highs in the 40s for the most part and no chance of rain or snow during this period.

California will be slammed in coming days with flooding and epic snows with the storm track continuing across the southern portion of the country.

The worst of the 2011 Ground Hog Day Blizzard hit on Feb. 1. Over 21 inches of snow was the three-day total, ranking as third most in Chicago history. However, 20 of those inches fell between noon Feb. 1 and noon Feb. 2. That’s the most on record in any 24-hour period here.