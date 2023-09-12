Chicago weather: Warming trend will bring temps back up to near 80

Chicagoland residents have enjoyed a pleasant Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s and low 70s, making for ideal early autumn conditions.

However, a weather shift is on the horizon, and here's what to expect.

We're closely monitoring two lines of showers and storms approaching the area this evening. While some of this precipitation may weaken as it nears Chicagoland, there's a good chance that we'll experience some of these showers and storms passing through after 7 p.m. Overnight, temperatures are set to drop into the upper 40s to mid-50s, providing a crisp start to the day on Wednesday.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, conditions will remain somewhat reminiscent of today. Expect a blend of sunshine and clouds, with a slight chance of isolated rain. Don't be surprised if you encounter a few sprinkles throughout the day. Highs are anticipated to reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

As the week progresses, Thursday and Friday promise to bring clear skies and slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the pleasant 70s. However, come Saturday, you can anticipate the return of a few more clouds.

Another round of rain showers is expected to make an appearance late on Saturday and into Sunday, so be sure to keep your umbrella handy for the weekend ahead.