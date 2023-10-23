Chicago weather: Brace for a big warmup

There is plenty going on in weather-wise this week. It will be rather quiet today with partial sunshine and a gusty breeze.

Highs should max out in the mid 60s with only a very small chance of an afternoon shower mainly far north.

Tonight remains quite mild and breezy. Tomorrow will be unseasonably warm with highs around 80. Showers arrive by evening from the southwest and overspread the area overnight into Wednesday. There is a small chance for some thunder with this system.

Unsettled and warm weather stays with us into the weekend. Highs will be not far from 70 degrees through at least the work week with a risk of showers each day.

There is a big difference of opinion on how soon a significant cooldown arrives. The US model and point-and-click forecasts seem to favor Saturday. The European model says warmth will linger through the weekend.

I am siding with the slower arrival of the Canadian air but maintaining some chance for showers right through the weekend. This could impact those communities that have trick-or-treating during this time.