Chicago weather: A warm-up before another cool-down

The Brief Highs reach the mid-60s today and Saturday before dropping again Sunday. A cold front Saturday night will bring temperatures back to the 40s next week. Rain chances return late Monday and again Thursday.



We enjoy a complete 180 for the next couple of days compared with the wintry start of this week.

What's next:

Today we will have uninterrupted sunshine with high temperatures that keep looking higher. The mid-60s are now likely and are a certainty tomorrow.

The difference on Saturday will be more cloud cover with a tiny chance of a sprinkle late in the day. A cold front comes through by tomorrow evening and that will send us back to November reality for a few days.

Sunday’s high will be close to 50 with mostly sunny skies.

Monday through Thursday of next week our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with a couple of chances for rain. The first arrives late Monday night into Tuesday with an even higher chance for rain on Thursday.