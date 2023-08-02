Chicago weather: Wednesday gets warmer

There is not much going on for the next few days locally.

Today, we are in for a mix of clouds and sun today and tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s, maybe close to 90 tomorrow.

Friday won’t be as warm behind a cold front. Low 80s.

The weekend still offers chances for showers and storms with Saturday night and Sunday looking to be the most likely times. Highs Saturday low 80s with mid to possibly 80s Sunday which could fuel some stronger storms.

Early next week will have seasonable temps. No signs of intense heat for the first two weeks of August.