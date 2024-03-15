Chicago weather: Weekend cold shot coming

Chicago starts the day with some clouds and temps in the upper 30s.

Clouds will break for a good deal of afternoon sun enabling highs to reach the lower 50s away from the lake where it will be closer to 45 degrees. Tonight will be mainly clear in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow looks great for St. Patrick’s Day festivities with highs climbing into the upper 50s under mostly to partly sunny skies. It will be quite breezy with some gusts to around 30 mph.

Sunday will be chillier with mostly cloudy skies and highs only reaching the low to mid 40s. Sunday will likely be the first day this month with colder-than-normal temperatures.

Monday will be even colder when highs stay in the upper 30s. But temps bounce back starting Tuesday with upper 40s to lower 50s likely for highs the rest of the week. The next chance of measurable precipitation will be rain showers next Thursday.