Chicago weather: Weekend stays cool with snow possible on Monday

The Brief Light rain is expected at Wrigley Field today, but not enough to cancel the Cubs game, with heavier showers arriving later tonight. Temperatures will hover around 50°, though it’ll be cooler near the lakefront. Rain clears out by Saturday morning, with cooler weather and even a chance of snow showers on Monday before warming up midweek.



Today’s forecast focus will be at the corner of Clark and Addison this afternoon.

While I think there could be some spotty light rain at Wrigley Field this afternoon I really don’t envision a scenario where they have to cancel the game. The heavier rain will be falling later in the day and at night.

When all is said and done, southern portions of Chicagoland will end up with the most rainfall compared with the far north. Highs today will be close to 50° but it will stay in the 40s at the ballpark due to proximity to Lake Michigan. Tonight showers will continue with temperatures only dropping a couple of degrees.

Future forecast

What's next:

By tomorrow morning, the rain will have moved out of the area leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Any additional rain tomorrow afternoon would likely favor the Kankakee River Valley and points south. Highs tomorrow will once again be close to 50°. I expect a dry day with partly sunny skies on Sunday and similar temperatures.

Monday presents an interesting opportunity to revert to winter. There will be a disturbance zipping in from the northwest that will likely squeeze out some snow showers, especially early in the day. I can’t envision a scenario where anybody will be plowing, however. The rest of Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies and highs only in the low 40s.

Tuesday and most of Wednesday look dry with a gradual warming trend that will get us into the 50s by mid week. The next chance of rain arrives Wednesday night and Thursday.