Chicago weather: Wet, rainy Father's Day Sunday ahead

We hope your Father’s Day plans are set for much earlier in the day, because we’re expecting plenty of rainfall later this morning and into the afternoon.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

It was a calm and cloudy start to the day with light winds, but those should pick up later.

Forecast highs should only reach the lower 70s in much of the area, well below the average of 82 for this time of year. As always, it will be a bit cooler by the lake.

The rain is expected to arrive by about lunchtime and will continue throughout the evening. Temperatures are also expected to fall closer to 60 degrees as the day goes on.

There is a possibility of flooding rain, especially along and south of I-80. There may be some gusty winds around as well.

There is a slight risk of severe weather mostly in the far south suburbs. That won’t affect Chicago.