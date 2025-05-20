Chicago weather: Wet, windy and cool today

The Brief A soaking rain with thunderstorms is moving into the Chicago area today, likely causing slowdowns during the morning commute. The main concern is widespread rainfall, though there's a low-end risk of severe storms south of I-80 and gusty winds throughout the day. Cooler temperatures in the 50s will linger through Thursday, with drier and warmer conditions expected by the weekend.



Rain is coming down across the Chicago area as of this writing. A good soaker with embedded thunderstorms will overspread the area this morning. I expect slow-downs during the commute.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Throughout the day, showers and thunderstorms are expected, but there will be pauses in the coverage. There is a low-end risk of severe thunderstorms south of I-80 later today. It will also be quite windy at times.

The main story, however, will be the rainfall which the area desperately needs. Temperatures will not budge much from where they are now staying in the mid 50s in most locations. It will be a little warmer in our southern counties, which contributes to the stronger thunderstorm potential.

Tonight, showers will continue, although in a lighter fashion.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow I cannot rule out some additional shower activity, although any rainfall will be lighter in intensity.

Thursday will continue the cool trend with temperatures once again stuck in the 50s for most of Chicagoland. There is even a small chance of another shower.

We finally dry out on Friday with highs in the 60s. Most of the weekend looks dry with highs in the 60s.

A few showers are possible on Memorial Day.