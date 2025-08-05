Chicago weather: Wildfire smoke lingers as humidity builds

The Brief Temperatures are climbing into the 80s this week, with highs expected to hit 90° by the weekend. Wildfire smoke will continue to hang in the sky, and air quality alerts are in effect for parts of Northwest Indiana and southern Wisconsin. Rain remains unlikely, even as humidity increases heading into Sunday



Temperatures continue to inch upward today with highs likely to rise into the low to mid 80s away from the lakeshore.

Wildfire smoke will still be in the sky. Northwest Indiana along with southern Wisconsin have air quality alerts in place. It will be hazy with only a few clouds present. I remain unimpressed with rainfall prospects today.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies with wildfire smoke still present to some degree.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday should be 90° days plus. Humidity will also be on the way up. Rainfall prospects on Sunday have diminished from their already-meager levels.