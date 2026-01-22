Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 1:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
5
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Southern Cook County, Kankakee County, Northern Will County, McHenry County, Eastern Will County, DuPage County, Kendall County, DeKalb County, Grundy County, Southern Will County, Kane County, Lake County, La Salle County, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 3:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Porter County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, La Salle County, Southern Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Northern Cook County, Kendall County, Southern Will County, Northern Will County, Kane County, Kankakee County, McHenry County, DeKalb County, Central Cook County

Chicago weather: Wind chill plummet to -30 to -40 tonight and Friday

By
Published  January 22, 2026 7:52pm CST
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago weather: Wind chill plummet to -30 to -40 tonight and Friday

Chicago weather: Wind chill plummet to -30 to -40 tonight and Friday

Fox Chicago's Emily Wahls has the latest forecast.

CHICAGO - Dangerously cold conditions will take hold of Chicagoland tonight and last through at least Saturday. Overnight lows will plummet to around -10 with west-northwest winds gusting to 30 mph at times.

An Extreme Cold Warning goes into effect at 3 AM for all of northeast Illinois for wind chills as low as -30 to -40. The Warning will last until noon Friday, and then all of northeast Illinois will be under a Cold Weather Advisory until 9 AM Saturday.

A Cold Weather Advisory goes into effect at 3 AM for all of northwest Indiana for wind chills as low as -15 to -35. The Advisory will remain in effect until 9 AM Saturday.

With wind chills as cold as -30 to -40 tonight and Friday, frostbite could occur on exposed skin in as little as ten minutes. Take precautions to protect yourselves and your pets from the dangerous cold. Be sure to cover up from head to toe if you have to be outdoors. 

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for most of Chicagoland on Friday. Lake effect snow showers will be possible in northwest Indiana. Temperatures will only warm to around zero for daytime highs.

Temperatures will once again plummet to -5 to -10 Friday night into early Saturday. Saturday's high temperatures will rise to around ten degrees, although a few spots may only make it into the upper single digits.

The weekend forecast has changed considerably due to a storm system passing south of the region. The track has shifted slightly northward, so we now have accumulating snow in the forecast Saturday and Sunday. While totals are still uncertain, it seems likely that parts of the area will see some snow piling up. Areas south and east of I-55 are favored for a few inches of snow, but we'll also have to watch for lake enhancement with this system. Something to watch! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens on Sunday.

ChicagoNews