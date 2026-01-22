Chicago weather: Wind chill plummet to -30 to -40 tonight and Friday

Dangerously cold conditions will take hold of Chicagoland tonight and last through at least Saturday. Overnight lows will plummet to around -10 with west-northwest winds gusting to 30 mph at times.

An Extreme Cold Warning goes into effect at 3 AM for all of northeast Illinois for wind chills as low as -30 to -40. The Warning will last until noon Friday, and then all of northeast Illinois will be under a Cold Weather Advisory until 9 AM Saturday.

A Cold Weather Advisory goes into effect at 3 AM for all of northwest Indiana for wind chills as low as -15 to -35. The Advisory will remain in effect until 9 AM Saturday.

With wind chills as cold as -30 to -40 tonight and Friday, frostbite could occur on exposed skin in as little as ten minutes. Take precautions to protect yourselves and your pets from the dangerous cold. Be sure to cover up from head to toe if you have to be outdoors.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for most of Chicagoland on Friday. Lake effect snow showers will be possible in northwest Indiana. Temperatures will only warm to around zero for daytime highs.

Temperatures will once again plummet to -5 to -10 Friday night into early Saturday. Saturday's high temperatures will rise to around ten degrees, although a few spots may only make it into the upper single digits.

The weekend forecast has changed considerably due to a storm system passing south of the region. The track has shifted slightly northward, so we now have accumulating snow in the forecast Saturday and Sunday. While totals are still uncertain, it seems likely that parts of the area will see some snow piling up. Areas south and east of I-55 are favored for a few inches of snow, but we'll also have to watch for lake enhancement with this system. Something to watch! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens on Sunday.