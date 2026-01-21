Chicago weather: Wind gusts with more chances of snow tonight

Today we have partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 20s to mid 30s. It will be a touch gusty with wind to 25 mph.

There is a chance for snow this evening into early tonight.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 20s. There is a chance for snow Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

Temperatures will be dropping big time Thursday night into early Friday. Thursday night lows will be around -5 to -10. We have an extreme cold watch in place Friday from 3am- noon with wind chills dropping to -30 to -35!

Our high temperature on Friday will be around zero with mostly sunny skies. We are back to -5 to -10 degrees on Friday night.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 5 to 10 degrees. There is a chance for snow Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Sunday will be chilly again with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper teens.

Sunny skies are back to start next week with highs in the mid-teens Monday, and the upper 20s Tuesday.