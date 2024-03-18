Chicago weather: One-day warmup for Spring Equinox before cold temps return

Snow showers will taper off Monday evening, leaving most of Chicago under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Overnight temperatures are expected to remain relatively steady, with lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Tuesday is forecast to be dry but windy, with sustained winds between 20-25 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph. Despite the blustery conditions, temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 50s, making it the warmest day of the week.

The Spring Equinox is scheduled for 10:06 p.m. on Tuesday.

Cooler air is expected to settle into the region on Wednesday, accompanied by mostly sunny skies and highs around 40 degrees. Clouds are forecast to increase on Thursday ahead of an approaching system that could bring snow to parts of the area on Thursday night and into Friday. Slushy accumulations are possible across the north and northwest suburbs.

Rain and snow showers are expected to persist through Friday, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.