Chicago weather: All eyes on next week's winter storm

The Chicago weather forecast for tonight predicts partly cloudy skies with overnight lows ranging from the mid to upper 20s.

Friday will see an increase in cloud cover, and temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s.

As we head into Friday night and Saturday, there is a chance of snow showers, which may continue throughout Saturday. Most areas are likely to receive less than an inch of snow, with a potential for slightly higher amounts, around 1–2 inches, to the east of I-55. The snow showers are expected to taper off early on Sunday.

Over the weekend, high temperatures will range from the mid to upper 30s. Monday is expected to be relatively quiet during the day. However, a strong storm system is anticipated to move in Monday night and persist through Tuesday. The exact track of this system remains uncertain, making it challenging to predict the amount of snowfall accurately.

More details are expected to become clearer over the weekend. Stay tuned for updates on this developing weather situation.