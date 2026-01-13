Chicago weather: Winter weather returns, heavy snow for NW Indiana

What a stunning Tuesday! Temperatures soared into the upper 40s to lower 50s with plenty of sunshine and gusty westerly winds.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid 20s by daybreak Wednesday, but your high temperature for Wednesday will actually be set at midnight in the upper 30s.

Winter takes hold of the region tomorrow, and we have heavy lake effect snow in the forecast for parts of Northwest Indiana.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect Wednesday morning, lasting until midday Thursday for LaPorte County. As much as 6-8 inches of snow will be possible where the heaviest and most persistent snow bands set up. Travel will likely be disrupted.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Porter County from Wednesday morning through early morning Thursday for as much as 2-5 inches of snow.

The rest of Chicagoland can count on a few scattered snow showers on Wednesday with little to no accumulation. Temperatures will be in the mid 20s during the day.

What's next:

Skies become partly cloudy on Thursday with temperatures in the mid 20s. Our next storm system will arrive Thursday evening. A quick moving clipper system looks to bring around an inch or less of snow to the area Thursday night. Scattered snow showers remain in the forecast Friday with highs in the mid 30s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with scattered snow showers. Highs will be in the lower 20s and then it really gets cold by Sunday!

Sunday's Bears forecast looks frigid with highs only in the upper teens and kickoff temperatures in the low to mid-teens. Wind chill temperatures will likely be in the single digits to near zero.